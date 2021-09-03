BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 460 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $300.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.96 and a 200 day moving average of $255.92. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $300.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

