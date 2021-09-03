BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $754,000 Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 194.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

NYSE RNG opened at $255.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.63 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total transaction of $1,486,232.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,190,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,430 shares of company stock valued at $16,695,015. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

