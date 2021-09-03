BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $576,000 in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 648,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456,714 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 184,471 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:J opened at $136.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.92. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on J. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

