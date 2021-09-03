BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 23,924 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after buying an additional 5,173,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after buying an additional 3,687,177 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after buying an additional 3,632,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $927,412,000 after buying an additional 2,620,958 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.30. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

