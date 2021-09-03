BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PVH were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

PVH stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $121.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

