BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 17,778 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,778 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American International Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE AIG opened at $55.23 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.