BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,569.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,482.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,314.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $926.88 and a one year high of $1,594.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

