Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Bilfinger stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Bilfinger has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.23.
Bilfinger Company Profile
