Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.48 and last traded at $83.62. Approximately 67,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,058,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.23.

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA lowered their target price on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Bilibili by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bilibili by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Bilibili by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 457,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,707,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Bilibili by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.