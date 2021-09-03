Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.920-$-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $476 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.29 million.Bill.com also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $8.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.75. 50,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,436. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $292.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.69 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.00.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.09, for a total transaction of $769,557.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,858 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,466.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,029 shares of company stock worth $60,108,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.