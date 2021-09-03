Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Insider Sells $773,721.66 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total transaction of $773,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $510.78 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $513.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.64.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $43,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

