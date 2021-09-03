Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.64.

TECH opened at $510.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.64. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $513.36. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total transaction of $773,721.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,808 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,695. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,979,000 after acquiring an additional 318,145 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,083,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 134.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

