BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 366.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,071 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.15% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.86 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $380.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.71.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. Research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.