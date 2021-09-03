BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Earns Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.62.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $328.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.79. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

