Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.34. Approximately 46,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,344,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

