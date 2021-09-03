BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Gap Down to $12.64

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $12.38. BIT Mining shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 43,980 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $852.71 million, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter.
About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)
BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.
