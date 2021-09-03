BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Gap Down to $12.64

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $12.38. BIT Mining shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 43,980 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $852.71 million, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.