Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Reaches Market Cap of $4.94 Billion

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 34.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for approximately $266.08 or 0.00526263 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 234% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $4.94 billion and $2.40 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,560.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $692.27 or 0.01369184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.84 or 0.00345793 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00036832 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002938 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

