BitCore Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 12% against the dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $578,939.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,696.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.89 or 0.07807063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.31 or 0.00393137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $696.20 or 0.01373278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00138159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.30 or 0.00608129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.78 or 0.00526236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.75 or 0.00344706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005817 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

