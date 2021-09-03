BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.54 Per Share

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.54 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $18.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 277.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $1.39.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $19,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

