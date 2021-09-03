BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BGR stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.