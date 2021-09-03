BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

