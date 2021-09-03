BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $12.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $68,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.