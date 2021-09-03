BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BKN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. 52,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,991. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

