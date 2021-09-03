BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
BIT opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $19.07.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
