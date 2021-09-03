BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
NYSE BYM opened at $16.06 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
