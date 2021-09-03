BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

MHD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

