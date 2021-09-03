BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE MYN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. 40,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,958. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.39% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.