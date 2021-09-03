BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $15.15 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.