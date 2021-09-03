BlackRock Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 31,454 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,055% compared to the average volume of 757 call options.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,621,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in BlackRock by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $10.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $940.21. 4,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,558. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $897.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $833.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.