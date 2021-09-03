Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BLDE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,315,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,947,000. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

