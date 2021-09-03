Blockpass Reaches Market Cap of $342,808.71 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Blockpass has a market cap of $342,808.71 and $2,889.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00061705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00123383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.78 or 0.00792363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047033 BTC.

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

