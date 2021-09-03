Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.40.

NYSE:BE opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 3.49. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $281,391.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,795.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,966. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $60,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

