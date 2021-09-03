BMO Capital Markets Boosts Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target to $71.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

GEF stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. Greif has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $66.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

