Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.85

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

BYPLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

