Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 75.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,069 shares of company stock worth $19,162,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $466.21. 17,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $467.48.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

