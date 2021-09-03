Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,820. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

