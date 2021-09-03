Bogart Wealth LLC Has $309,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 233.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

VFH traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $94.27. 931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,130. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.19. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

