Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,164. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

