Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 624 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,537,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,864,000 after purchasing an additional 66,511 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,637,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,213,000 after buying an additional 752,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,402,000 after buying an additional 1,036,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,954,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,136,000 after buying an additional 240,936 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after buying an additional 144,270 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB remained flat at $$54.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

