Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Gap Up to $17.76

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $18.25. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 1,918 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on BOLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $678.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

