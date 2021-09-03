Boson Protocol Trading Down 12.9% This Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00002872 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $62.71 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.21 or 0.00490776 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003365 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.72 or 0.01169229 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

