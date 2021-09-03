BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $856 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.55 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.04. 67,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,240. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

