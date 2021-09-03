BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a GBX 513 ($6.70) price objective on the stock.

LON:BPT opened at GBX 512.50 ($6.70) on Tuesday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 420 ($5.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 565.50 ($7.39).

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

