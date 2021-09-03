Bradley D. Tilden Sells 4,875 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 470.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

