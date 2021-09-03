Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Brady has raised its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $52.44 on Friday. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

