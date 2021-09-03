Brady (NYSE:BRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

NYSE:BRC opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.90. Brady has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $61.76.

Get Brady alerts:

BRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.