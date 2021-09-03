Brett Tolley Sells 1,049 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $87,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Brett Tolley sold 1,351 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $112,619.36.

On Friday, August 20th, Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.08.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

