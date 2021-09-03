Brian Becker Sells 1,083 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $15,162.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Brian Becker sold 390 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $5,257.20.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Brian Becker sold 1,082 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $14,433.88.

On Friday, August 6th, Brian Becker sold 1,624 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $21,404.32.

ATEN stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.90. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $14.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BWS Financial upped their target price on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A10 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at about $1,310,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 81,238 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 38.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

