Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Down 12.2% in August

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 461,100 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 525,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.93% and a negative net margin of 35.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLIN. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 148.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 358,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200,570 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

