Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.86

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 30046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRDCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

